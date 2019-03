EXT4 & Btrfs Get Additional Fixes With Linux 5.1

Ted Ts'o sent in the main EXT4 feature pull request today for the Linux 5.1 kernel merge window while David Sterba sent in a secondary batch of Btrfs material.



The EXT4 changes for this next Linux kernel release doesn't offer up any notable features but is predominantly comprised of bug fixes and clean-ups.

