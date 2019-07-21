How to Find Out Top Directories and Files (Disk Space) in Linux

As a Linux administrator, you must periodically check which files and folders are consuming more disk space. It is very necessary to find the unnecessary junks and free up them from your hard disk. This brief tutorial describes how to find the largest files and folders in the Linux file system using du and find command. If you want to learn more about these two commands, then head over to the following articles.
Advertiser Disclosure:
Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which QuinStreet receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. QuinStreet does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.