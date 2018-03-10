How to Rename Multiple Files on Linux

(Other stories by RoseHosting

We'll show you, how to rename multiple files on Linux . Every operating system in the modern world comes with several ways to interact with its file system. Whether it's creating files, renaming them, copying them, or deleting them, they all come with functionality to efficiently carry out all of these tasks. However, one operation that most operating systems fall short with is renaming several files at the same time. Whether you need a pattern that the files need to follow, or if you just want to rename many files at one time, renaming files can be quite tedious.

Complete Story