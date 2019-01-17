dcsimg
How to Setup DRDB to Replicate Storage on Two Servers

Jan 15, 2019, 23:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by TecMint)

The DRBD (stands for Distributed Replicated Block Device) is a distributed, flexible and versatile replicated storage solution for Linux. It mirrors the content of block devices such as hard disks, partitions, logical volumes etc. between servers. It involves a copy of data on two storage devices, such that if one fails, the data on the other can be used.

