How to use partclone to create a "smart" partition backup

If you ever used Clonezilla to create a backup of your operating system, you have already experienced the power of the partclone. Unlike other tools like dd, partclone knows how to interact with specific filesystems, therefore it can create much smaller backups, cloning only the used space in the partition. In this tutorial we will learn how to use partclone from command line.

Complete Story