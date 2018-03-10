Red Hat Adds Zing to High-Density Storage

|
Red Hat Adds Zing to High-Density StorageMar 06, 2018
(Other stories by Jack M. Germain)
Red Hat announced the addition of high-density storage capabilities to Red Hat JBoss Data Grid, its in-memory data management technology.
The company has expanded an alliance with Azul Systems to build on their prior collaboration to provide entitlements for Azul Zing with JBoss Data Grid subscriptions. The arrangement will help customers meet speed and volume needs for their big data environments.
