Subtree Debuts Dotmesh and Dothub for Cloud Native Data Management

Container and cloud native data management startup Subtree emerged from stealth on Feb. 7, alongside a $10 million seed round of investment and two initial products that bring data control to Docker and Kubernetes container environments.

Subtree is led by founder and CEO Luke Marsden, who had previously created the open-source Flocker container storage project and the associated company ClusterHQ, which ceased operations in December 2016. Subtree is tackling a different challenge than Flocker was, aiming to provide control for container data, with its dotmesh and dothub efforts.

