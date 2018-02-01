A Korean Android OEM is Bullied by Patent Trolls Which Microsoft Gave Patents to and Paid
Jan 30, 2018, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Roy Schestowitz)
Even though LG already pays Microsoft protection money for alleged patent infringements in Linux (since 2007) the trolls that are connected to Microsoft carry on chasing it with lawsuits in East Texas, so Microsoft's 'protection' is illusionary at best and Microsoft is a back-stabbing *ally*?
