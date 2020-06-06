GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Kernel Is Out for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the recently released Linux 5.7 kernel series, the GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 kernel is here to disable blob loading in the Azoteq IQS62x MFD driver, IDT 82P33xxx PTP clock driver, Marvell OcteonTX CPT driver, Mediatek MT7622 WMAC driver, MHI bus driver, and Qualcomm IPA driver. It also introduces new blob names in the AMDGPU, Arm64 DTS files, Broadcom FMAC, m88ds3103 DVB frontend, Mediatek mt8173 VPU, Mediatek 7622 and 7663 WiFi, Meson VDec, Qualcomm Venus, Realtek Bluetooth, and Silead x86 touchscreen drivers.

