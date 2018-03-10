Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





How to create slides with Emacs Org mode and Reveal.js

Feb 15, 2018
Like many speakers, I use slides when presenting. Mine are quite minimal—either a couple of words or an image per slide. I use Reveal.js to create those slides, which also gives me a chance to embrace my inner geek a bit and hand-code some HTML.

So, where does the fusion of Emacs and Reveal.js happen? That comes in the form of an Emacs package called Org-Reveal. Let's take a look at how to use Emacs, Org-Reveal, and Reveal.js to create simple presentation slides.

