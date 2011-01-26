How to Install Blender on Ubuntu

Blender is used to make 3D Figures and animations, it has been used for feature length films and more projects are underway. In this article I will show you how to install Blender on Ubuntu and how to get started using it by creating your first object. Hearing this, you would think that using Blender is hard and while there is a learning curve it is a skill worth learning and you will quickly see results. If you use the right methods you can quickly make your own creations, though a feature length film will usually take a year for an entire team to create so create many small projects to get started.

