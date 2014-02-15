How to use Twine and SugarCube to create interactive adventure games

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How to use Twine and SugarCube to create interactive adventure gamesFeb 09, 2018, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Opensource.com)
Twine is an interactive story generator. It uses HTML, CSS, and Javascript to create self-contained adventure games, in the spirit of classics like Zork and Colossal Cave. Since Twine is largely an amalgamation of several open technologies, it is flexible enough to do a lot of multimedia tricks, rendering games a lot more like HyperCard than you might normally expect from HTML.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)