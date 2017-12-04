Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





LosslessCut is a Ridiculously Simple Video Cutter for Linux

Dec 02, 2017
If you want a no-nonsense tool that just lets you cut parts of your videos, give LosslessCut a try. It's an effortless video splitter for Linux. There are a number of video editors available for Linux. You can use them for professional video editing. Some of those tools are also used for editing Hollywood movies.

