LosslessCut is a Ridiculously Simple Video Cutter for Linux

LosslessCut is a Ridiculously Simple Video Cutter for LinuxDec 02, 2017, 18:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Aquil Roshan)
If you want a no-nonsense tool that just lets you cut parts of your videos, give LosslessCut a try. It's an effortless video splitter for Linux. There are a number of video editors available for Linux. You can use them for professional video editing. Some of those tools are also used for editing Hollywood movies.
