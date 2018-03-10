Overview Of tcpdump With Examples
You can view information about traffic coming and going from a given network interface using tcpdump. This diagnostic tool allows you to see packet information, that is where incoming packets come from and where outgoing packets are heading to on an interface, with some extra information. You can even save the output to a file to inspect later on. This article will demonstrate the simple examples of tcpdump.
