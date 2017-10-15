Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

Watch Sling TV With Firefox On Linux

Oct 13, 2017, 07:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Nick Congleton)

WEBINAR: On-demand Event

Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

Sling TV is a popular alternative for cord cutters looking to be free of their cable bill while keeping their favorite TV channels. The service doesn't support Linux, though, at all.Furthermore, by default it is available within United States only.

Complete Story