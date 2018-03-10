What's New in LXLE 16.04.3 Eclectica

LXLE 16.04.3 is latest release of LXLE 16.04.x series. This release brings various package updates and improvements, integrated with various of the components of the MATE and LXQt desktop environments, as well as some from the Linux Mint. The application menu received improvements to its layout and how items are organization, the system theme was tweaked for consistency and LXhotkey replaces the Obkey Openbox key editor.

