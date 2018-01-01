What's New in Netrunner Rolling 2018.01

Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 is the latest release of Netrunner Linux Distributions, it first snapshot in 2018 with the latest update and some new features. As KDE-Focused Linux Distribution this relase ships with the KDE Plasma 5.11.5 as default desktop environment, including KDE Frameworks 5.41 software suites, KDE Applications 17.12, and Qt 5.10.

