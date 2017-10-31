What's new in SSHGuard 2.1

|
What's new in SSHGuard 2.1Oct 30, 2017, 18:28 (0 Talkback[s])
SSHGuard 2.1 was released today and the brute-force login protection utility added support for the nftables firewall backend, new services including WordPress and Cockpit, and added support for blocking subnet.
