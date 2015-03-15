You Can Now Run Android 8.1 on Your PC with Apps from Google Play Store

Previous releases of AndEX Oreo 8.1, which lets you install Google's latest Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system on your personal computer, didn't actually let users install Android apps from Google Play Store, but using a third-party package manager called Aptoide App Manager.

Developer Arne Exton has recently informed us about the availability of a new AndEX Oreo 8.1, build 180202, which apparently makes the Google Play store works as intended, allowing users to install their favorite Android apps without relying on a third-party application management tool.

Complete Story

Related Stories: