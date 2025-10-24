10 Essential Linux Commands for Data Scientists

If you’re just starting your journey into data science, you might think it’s all about Python libraries, Jupyter notebooks, and fancy machine learning algorithms and while those are definitely important, there’s a powerful set of tools that often gets overlooked: the humble command line.

I’ve spent over a decade working with Linux systems, and I can tell you that mastering these command-line tools will make your life significantly easier. They’re fast, efficient, and often the quickest way to peek at your data, clean files, or automate repetitive tasks.

To make this tutorial practical and hands-on, we’ll use a sample e-commerce sales dataset throughout this article. Let me show you how to create it first, then we’ll explore it using all 10 tools.