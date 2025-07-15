---

10 Little-Known Linux Commands You Probably Missed – Part 5

By TecMint

In this article, we explore 10 lesser-known but incredibly useful Linux commands, including startx, pdftk, lsof, and find. These commands are designed to help you boost your productivity and efficiency when working in the terminal.

Whether you’re managing graphical sessions, merging PDF files, checking open ports, or searching for large files, this guide provides clear explanations and practical examples to make these powerful tools easy to understand and use—even if you’re new to Linux.

Perfect for beginners and experienced users alike, these commands will help you take your Linux skills to the next level.

