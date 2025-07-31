10 Must-Know sFTP Commands for Linux File Transfers

File Transfer Protocol (FTP) was once a widely used method for transferring files or data remotely. However, it transmits information in an unencrypted format, making it an insecure way to communicate.

As we all know, FTP is not secure because all transmissions occur in clear text, which means that anyone sniffing network packets can easily read the data.

Because of this, FTP should only be used in limited cases or on networks you fully trust. Over time, protocols like SCP (Secure Copy) and SSH (Secure Shell) have addressed these security concerns by introducing encrypted layers for securely transferring data between remote systems.