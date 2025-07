If you’ve worked with Linux long enough, you’ve probably used sed, which is short for Stream Editor, and it can search, find, replace, delete, and edit text file all in one go, and right from your terminal.

In this article, I’ll show you 10 must-know sed one-liners that will help you clean up files, tweak configs, or automate boring text edits. If you’re a beginner, don’t worry, I’ll walk you through it with a real example you can run on your machine.