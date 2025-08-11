11 Useful Tools to Create Bootable USB from an ISO Image

CD and DVD writers are a thing of the past. You are not likely to find them in modern-day laptops. If your goal is to create a bootable medium, then creating a bootable USB drive from an ISO file remains your best option.

There are quite a number of tools that can help you create a bootable USB drive. Some will even go further and let you create a multi-boot USB drive where you get to choose the OS that you want to install.

Here are some of the widely-used utilities for creating a bootable USB drive from an ISO file in Linux desktop systems.