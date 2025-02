In the world of software development, the command-line interface (CLI) remains a powerful and essential tool for developers.

As we move into 2025, CLI tools continue to evolve, offering more features and better performance to help developers work faster and smarter.

In this article, we’ll explore the top 10 CLI tools for developers in 2025, with a focus on tools like tmux, htop, fzf, bat, exa, and ripgrep that are designed to make your workflow more efficient.