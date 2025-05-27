15 Basic Linux Interview Questions with Answers (Entry-Level)

Linux is one of the most widely used operating systems in both personal and enterprise environments. Whether you’re aiming to become a system administrator, DevOps engineer, software developer, or IT professional, having a solid foundation in Linux is essential.

To support your learning and interview preparation, we’re excited to introduce a dedicated Linux Interview section on Tecmint, which will feature carefully selected Linux interview questions, along with detailed answers to help you prepare with confidence.

Every weekend, we’ll publish a new article in this section, starting from basic Linux questions and gradually moving toward more advanced topics. This initiative is one of the first of its kind among Linux-focused websites, and we’re committed to delivering high-quality, useful, and unique content.