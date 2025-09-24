24 Best Command Line Tools to Monitor Linux Performance

Being a System or Network administrator tasked with monitoring and debugging Linux system performance problems on a daily basis is an immensely challenging responsibility.

It demands unwavering dedication, a profound understanding of Linux systems, and a constant commitment to ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

After dedicating a decade to working as a Linux Administrator in the IT industry, I have come to truly appreciate the arduous task of monitoring and ensuring the continuous operation of systems.

In light of this, we have curated a comprehensive list of the Top frequently used command-line monitoring tools. These invaluable tools can prove indispensable for every Linux/Unix System Administrator, empowering them to efficiently monitor, diagnose, and maintain the health and performance of their systems.