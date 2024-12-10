40+ Linux Commands for a Better Machine Learning Workflow

Linux is the backbone of many machine learning (ML) workflows. With its powerful command-line interface, Linux gives engineers the flexibility and control needed for a smooth ML experience.

Over the past decade, I’ve come to understand the significance of mastering a variety of Linux commands to boost productivity, streamline tasks, and manage resources efficiently.

Whether you’re setting up an environment, managing files, or optimizing code, Linux provides a robust toolkit to support your machine learning journey.

This article covers the essential Linux commands that every machine learning engineer should know, with explanations designed for beginners but detailed enough for experienced users.