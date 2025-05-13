402 Error: Payment Required – What is it and how to fix it?

This blog post concerns the HTTP 402 Error, a relatively new status code for Payment Required Error in the browser. The HTTP 402 Payment required status code is not as widely used as other HTTP 4xx codes. It is a rare status code under development that most browsers do not use. However, if you see this status code, you should know there is some payment issue. In the following paragraphs, we’ll explain the 402 Error Payment required error, what causes it, and how to fix it. Let’s get started!