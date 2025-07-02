408 Error Request Timeout: What is it and How to Fix It?

In this blog post, we will explain the HTTP 408 Error Request Timeout and possible solutions to fix it. The HTTP 408 Error or HTTP 408 Request Timeout belongs to the 4xx HTTP request codes and occurs in the browser when a server does not respond to a user’s request in time. The HTTP 408 Error is directly generated by the web server with which the client is communicating. We need to take a couple of steps to fix the issues. In the following paragraphs, we will also cover the common causes and reasons for this error and provide potential solutions. Let’s get started!