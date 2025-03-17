429 Too Many Requests Error: What Is It and How to Fix It

This blog post will explain everything about the 429 Too Many Requests Error. From how it can occur, the reason for that, and the possible fixes. The “429 too many requests” is an HTTP response. It comes from the server when too many consecutive requests are sent to the server quickly. The server tells you “to stop sending requests” for a while and try again later. In this case, the client exceeded the rate limit set on a server level. The server must have these limits to prevent overload and unnecessary downtime.