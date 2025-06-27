5 Bash Scripts I Use Daily as a Linux SysAdmin

If you’ve spent any time managing Linux systems, you already know how repetitive and time-consuming some tasks can be. Whether it’s checking disk space, restarting failed services, or keeping your system updated, doing everything manually quickly becomes a headache, especially if you’re handling more than one server.

Bash scripts are like tiny assistants that help you automate common tasks, reduce human error, and save valuable time. Instead of running the same commands over and over again, you can let your scripts handle it – reliably and consistently.

Over the years, many system administrators have created and refined scripts to monitor systems, automate maintenance, and respond to issues before they become serious problems.