50+ Best Free and Open-Source Software for Linux in 2025

It is time once again to share a list of the best free and open-source software I’ve come across in 2025. Some of these programs are long-standing favorites that continue to improve year after year, while others are newer projects that caught my attention and proved useful in my daily Linux workflow.

As always, this is not meant to be an exhaustive list, but rather a personal collection of tools that I’ve found reliable, practical, and worth recommending. It is in the spirit of sharing that I’m writing this article, hoping you’ll discover something here that makes your Linux experience even better.