50 Must-Know Linux Commands: From Newbie to SysAdmin Pro

For someone new to Linux, using it can still feel challenging, even with user-friendly distributions like Ubuntu and Mint.

While these distributions simplify many tasks, some manual configuration is often required, but fully harnessing the power of Linux, understanding basic commands is essential.

In Linux, commands are the primary way to interact with the system and allow users to perform tasks, configure settings, and manage the system efficiently.

This guide introduces 60 essential Linux commands, providing a foundation for beginners and a pathway to becoming a skilled system administrator. These commands cover a wide range of functions, from navigating directories and managing files to performing advanced system operations.

Whether you’re just starting out or aiming to deepen your expertise, these commands will help you unlock the full potential of Linux.