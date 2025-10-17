6 Best Tools to Find and Remove Duplicate Files in Linux

Organizing your home directory or even system can be particularly hard if you have the habit of downloading all kinds of stuff from the internet using your download managers.

Often you may find you have downloaded the same mp3, pdf, and epub (and all kinds of other file extensions) and copied it to different directories. This may cause your directories to become cluttered with all kinds of useless duplicated stuff.

In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to find and delete duplicate files in Linux using rdfind, fdupes, and rmlint command-line tools, as well as using GUI tools called DupeGuru and FSlint.

A note of caution – always be careful what you delete on your system as this may lead to unwanted data loss. If you are using a new tool, first try it in a test directory where deleting files will not be a problem.