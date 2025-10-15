---

7 Best Linux Distros for Gaming and Playing Windows Games

By TecMint

Want to play Windows games on your Linux system but not sure where to begin? Heard that some Linux distros are better optimized for gaming but don’t know which ones to pick? Don’t worry, here’s a guide to the five best Linux distros that make running Windows games smooth and hassle-free.

The good news is that gaming on Linux has improved dramatically in recent years. Besides the many native Linux titles already available, you can also play a huge selection of Windows-only games using compatibility tools like Proton (built into Steam) and Wine. In fact, nearly 80% of the most popular Windows games now run on Linux with little to no extra effort.

Now, technically, you can install almost any Linux distro and get gaming to work with a few tweaks. But let’s be honest, if you’re just starting out or you simply want something that “just works”, you don’t want to spend hours configuring drivers, gaming tools, and compatibility settings. That’s where specialized Linux gaming distros come in!

