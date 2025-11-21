7 Best Skype Alternatives for Linux in 2025

There’s no doubt that Skype was once one of the most popular instant messaging and video calling applications out there. Whether it was keeping in touch with friends and family or having conversations with clients and team members, Skype was a widely used tool.

However, times have changed, and Microsoft has largely discontinued active development of Skype, with the platform losing significant market share to newer, more feature-rich alternatives. While Skype still exists, it’s no longer the go-to communication tool it once was.