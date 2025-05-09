9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 27th, 2025

This week was a bit slow on news and releases. Some highlights include a major release of the OpenMandriva Lx distribution, a major release of the QEMU open-source virtualization software, and new maintenance updates to the GStreamer open-source multimedia framework and Mixxx open-source DJ software.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new alpha milestone of System76’s upcoming Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for April 27th, 2025.