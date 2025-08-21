9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 10th, 2025

This week, we got lots of awesome news, now that I am back from my summer vacation. Debian 13 finally arrived, Linux Mint 22.2, Tails 7.0, and NVIDIA 580 driver entered beta testing, Mesa 25.2 arrived for gamers, and Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS is out too this week with new kernel and graphics stacks.

We also got new releases of the Audacity audio editor, Calibre e-book manager, PeaZip archive manager, Darktable RAW image editor, GStreamer multimedia framework, HandBrake video transcoder, KDE Frameworks software suite, KDE Plasma desktop environment, and Amarok music player.

On top of that, Linus Torvalds announced the first Linux 6.17 Release Candidate for public testing. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for August 10th, 2025.