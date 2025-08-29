9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 17th, 2025

This week was relatively slow in terms of releases and news, as most developers are taking a well-deserved break during the summer holidays. But we still got a major NVIDIA graphics driver release, a major KDE Gear release for fans of KDE apps, as well as a major VirtualBox release for all your virtualization needs.

On top of that, we got new GNOME updates, a major SparkyLinux release, and a new Grml release for system administrators. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for August 17th, 2025.