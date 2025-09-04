---

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 24th, 2025

By Marius Nestor

It’s been a slow news week, but we got some nice gems, including major releases of the LibreOffice office suite, FFmpeg multimedia framework, Firefox web browser, and Thunderbird email client, as well as new updates to the Calibre e-book manager and CachyOS distribution.

On top of that, I tell you all about what’s coming in Firefox 143 and warn you about the end of life of Linux kernel 6.15, Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for August 24th, 2025.

