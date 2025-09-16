---

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 31st, 2025

By Marius Nestor

This week, we celebrated Linux’s 34th birthday and also got some cool updates for the Wireshark network analyzer, fwupd firmware updater, DXVK Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux, LibreOffice office suite, QEMU virtualization software, as well as Armbian and AerynOS distros.

On top of that, I take a look at KDE’s initial system setup wizard coming in KDE Plasma 6.5. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for August 31st, 2025.

