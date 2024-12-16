9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 15th, 2024

This week we got some cool news starting with the Raspberry Pi 500 computer and the Xfce 4.20 desktop environment, continuing with the OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 and CentOS Stream 10 distributions, new KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks releases, as well as the beta version of Linux Mint 22.1.

We also got new QEMU, Proton, GNOME, and many other updates. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for December 15th, 2024.