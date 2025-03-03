---

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 23rd, 2025

By Marius Nestor

This week we got the first point release of the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, the second point release of the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, a major release of the Mesa open-source graphics stack, and many other interesting releases.

On top of that, I show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 6.13 kernel on Ubuntu. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for February 23rd, 2025.

