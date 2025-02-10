---

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 9th, 2025

By Marius Nestor

This week brought us new major releases of the Mozilla Firefox web browser and LibreOffice office suite, new updates for the PorteuX and Tails distributions, as well as many software releases including Calibre, Ardour, and Mozilla Thunderbird.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new features and enhancements coming to the Mozilla Firefox 136 web browser next month. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for February 9th, 2025.

