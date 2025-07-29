9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025

This week we got news about new GNOME and KDE Plasma updates, a major release of the Amarok music player, the end of life of Ubuntu 24.10, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for business developers, Parrot OS 6.4, OBS Studio 31.1, Wayland 1.24, Calibre 8.6, KDE Frameworks 6.16, GParted Live 1.7.0-8, and CachyOS’s July 2025 release.

On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming GStreamer 1.28 open-source multimedia framework and System76’s new Adder WS laptop. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for July 13th, 2025.