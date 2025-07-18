9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 6th, 2025

This week we got a bunch of cool news and releases, starting with Thunderbird 140, the second KDE Plasma 6.4 update, and a new Arch Linux ISO snapshot, and continuing with new digiKam, KDE Gear, Geany, Libreboot, DXVK, and Steam Client releases.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux laptop with AMD Ryzen CPUs. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for July 6th, 2025.