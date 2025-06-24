9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 15th, 2025

This week we got many great news and releases, starting with a major update to the Sway tiling Wayland compositor and Canonical announcing the removal of the X11 session from Ubuntu 25.10, and continuing with Nitrux adopting Hyprland as default desktop and Linux kernel 6.14 reaching end of life.

We also got new releases of the Audacity audio editor, Mixxx DJ software, Kali Linux ethical hacking and penetration testing distro, RHEL-based Rocky Linux distro, DXVK Vulkan-based implementation of D3D8, 9, 10, and 11 for Linux, PeaZip archive manager, and KDE Frameworks software suite.

On top of that, I show you how to enable sound on your Linux-powered MacBook and tell you all about the new Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for June 15th, 2025.