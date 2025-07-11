9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025

This week we got a major update to the Firefox web browser, a first look at the new features and enhancements coming to the GIMP 3.2 image editor, the first of five maintenance updates to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series, and minor updates to IPFire, qBittorrent, Clonezilla Live, PipeWire, and GStreamer.

On top of that, I tell you all about what’s coming to the Firefox 141 web browser. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for June 29th, 2025.