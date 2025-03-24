---

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 16th, 2025

By Marius Nestor

This week, we got a lot of great releases, starting with a new bugfix update for the Audacity 3.7 audio editor and a new KDE Plasma 6.3 point release with numerous bug fixes, and continuing with a major GStreamer multimedia framework update and a big release for the digiKam photo management software.

Also this week, the IPFire hardened Linux firewall received a big kernel bump, the upcoming Mesa 25.1 graphics stack promises a big change for NVIDIA GPU users, the KDE Project released the KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suite, and Debian published new installation media for the Debian 12 Bookworm series.

On top of that, I take a look at the brand-new Garuda COSMIC edition and tell you all about the new features coming to the LXQt 2.2 desktop. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for March 16th, 2025.

